Sean Hodgson spent 27 years in prison before his conviction was quashed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sean Hodgson, man wrongly jailed for murder, dies aged 61

A man who spent 27 years in prison for a murder he did not commit has died, three years after being released.

Sean Hodgson, 61, from County Durham, was sentenced to life in 1979 for killing Teresa De Simone, 22, in Southampton.

In 2009, his conviction was quashed after advances in DNA testing showed he was innocent and another man, now dead, was the likely murderer.

  • 28 Oct 2012