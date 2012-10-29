Video

Attacks on guide dogs for the blind by other dogs have increased in recent years, with 180 incidents since 2010 according to the Guide Dogs Association.

BBC Inside Out meets Richard Wise from Coventry and Jemma Brown from Southampton. Both have been subjected to attacks on their guide dogs.

In another incident CCTV footage captures an attack on a guide dog by a 'status' dog whose owner was subsequently prosecuted under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

In 2011 six guide dogs were forced to retire because of the physical and psychological damage caused by attacks.

Now the Guide Dogs Association is calling for an urgent change in the law to help stop them.

Inside Out is on BBC One West Midlands, East Midlands and East on Monday 29, October at 19:30 GMT and on Inside Out South on Monday, 4 February.

Note: CCTV footage is copyright and courtesy of British Transport Police.