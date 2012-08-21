Video

A leading evangelist from Eastbourne urged a victim of sexual abuse not to report the man who had abused her to the police, the BBC has learned.

Ian Jackson told Lina Barnes he would "give her no support" if she reported she had been indecently assaulted as a young girl by fellow preacher Allan Cundick.

Mr Jackson told her to show mercy and take note of bible testimony.

Ms Barnes, who waived her anonymity but asked for her face not to be shown, said Mr Jackson wanted to protect the Church.