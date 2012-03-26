Hilda Murrell
Video

New inquiry urged into campaigner Hilda Murrell's murder

One of Britain's top barristers has called for an independent inquiry into the death of an anti-nuclear campaigner Hilda Murrell 28 years ago.

She was about to deliver a paper at the enquiry into plans for Suffolk's second nuclear power station when she was kidnapped from her Shropshire home and murdered.

A new book by Miss Murrell's nephew has re-ignited the debate over her death.

