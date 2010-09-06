The John Lewis store on Oxford Street
Rare colour footage of the Blitz has been discovered

Previously unseen colour footage of London during the Blitz has been discovered, after lying in an attic for almost 70 years.

The amateur footage includes images of bombed-out landmarks such as the John Lewis department store - on Oxford Street.

The 20 minute film was shot by the wartime mayor of Marylebone in west London, Alfred Coucher. The film was used as part of a US government propaganda film entitled "Why We Are At War".

Footage courtesy of Westminster Council

