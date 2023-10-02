Onlookers near Oxford have filmed a fireball, after a lightning strike caused a huge gas explosion at a food waste recycling plant.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters have been deployed to the plant, which processes food waste turning into biogas.

Severn Trent Green Power published a statement on their Facebook page saying they could "confirm that at around 19:20 this evening, a digester tank at its Cassington AD facility near Yarnton, Oxfordshire, was struck by lightning resulting in the biogas within that tank igniting.

"We are working with the emergency services to secure the site and will provide further comments in due course."

