Laurence Fox's on-air comments about journalist Ava Evans were "way past the limits of acceptance" and should have been properly challenged by host Dan Wootton, the boss of GB News has said.

Angelos Frangopoulos told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Fox's comments should not have gone to air and do not meet the company's values.

