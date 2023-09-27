Political reporter Ava Evans has called insults about her on GB News "really nasty" and said she has since received threats online.

On Tuesday Laurence Fox asked what "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with Evans during a discussion about political news on Dan Wootton Tonight.

He went on to say: "That little woman has been fed, spoon-fed oppression day after day after day...

"We need powerful, strong, amazing women who make great points for themselves, we don't need these sort of feminist 4.0… they're pathetic and embarrassing.

"Who would want to shag that?"

GB News has suspended Wootton and Fox, who is also a presenter on the channel.

Wootton said in an apology that he "regretted" the interview and should have intervened to challenge Fox.

The channel called the insult "totally unacceptable" and said it was conducting a full investigation.