Police body cam footage shows protest arrest of siblings

A BBC investigation has found that police officers are widely misusing their body-worn cameras, by switching them off when force is used, deleting or not disclosing footage and sharing video on WhatsApp.

Previously unreleased videos from multiple police body cameras also reveal the use of force by police against two siblings accused of assaulting and abusing officers at a Black Lives Matter protest in London in May 2020.

The brother and sister say they faced a “two year nightmare” before being acquitted.

The Metropolitan Police told the BBC there were errors with disclosure of evidence and apologised.