Russell Brand: A comedy career built on controversy

BBC correspondent Chi Chi Izundu examines the controversies throughout the career of comedian and actor Russell Brand.

Brand has been accused of rape and sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, which he denies, saying his relationships were "always consensual".

The BBC, Channel 4 and a production firm have said they are investigating after allegations that Russell Brand sexually assaulted four women.

The allegations form part of a report published by the Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.