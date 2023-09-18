Russell Brand denials 'laughable' and 'insulting'

One of the women who has accused entertainer Russell Brand of sexual assault when she was 16 has said his behaviour was an "open secret".

The woman, known as Alice, added that allegations against him have been "a long time coming".

The comedian and actor has been accused of rape and sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, which he denies.

Speaking through an actor to Emma Barnett on Woman's Hour, she said his denial was "laughable" and "insulting".

Listen to Woman's Hour here