Patsy Stevenson describes the scenes she witnessed on the night of the Sarah Everard vigil for the first time.

She explained on the BBC's Today programme on Radio 4 how she clung onto the handrail, scared of being pulled backwards and how she stood in solidarity with other women despite knowing they'd be arrested.

Patsy said they were trying to show that "you cannot just remove women who are trying to mourn a woman who was murdered by a police officer."