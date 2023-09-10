Laura Kuenssberg: State of Chaos trailer

BBC presenter Laura Kuenssberg is launching a new series which explores the reasons behind some of the most dramatic and chaotic political events seen in a generation.

From the Brexit referendum to resignations, elections, prorogation and the pandemic, Laura was the BBC’s political editor for seven years and held a ringside seat as these events unfolded.

She’ll investigate why this period became so toxic, both in public and behind the scenes, and add her own reflections on the period.

Laura Kuenssberg: State of Chaos asks if our politics has been stretched to breaking point and if it can ever be normal again, in a series of three one-hour episodes.

You can watch the first part of State of Chaos on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Monday 11 September at 21:00.