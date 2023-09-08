To mark the anniversary of King Charles's accession to the throne, gun salutes were fired at midday in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

Bells also were rung at Westminster Abbey at 13:00 to mark the occasion.

The King spent the day in Balmoral and attended a church service on the day that also marks a year since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a private service at St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire.