Daniel Khalife: Met police on lorry escape route

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of counter terrorism at the Met Police, said officers stopped the lorry after it had been on the route for an hour. "Daniel Khalife could be anywhere on the route taken by that van" he said.

The police are publishing the route so that the public can help support the Met in trying to locate him.

Murphy said it is possible other people could be helping Khalife "but if you do help him you are committing a serious offence and I will find you."