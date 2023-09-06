Sara Sharif's father and stepmother have issued a statement on camera, saying that they will co-operate with UK authorities. It is their first public contact since Sara's death.

The 10-year-old was found dead on 10 August, with a post-mortem revealing she had suffered "multiple and extensive injuries".

Her father Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool, and his brother Faisal Malik flew to Pakistan the day before her body was found.

Police in Pakistan have been trying to locate them on behalf of detectives in Surrey.