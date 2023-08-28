Europe's biggest Carnival - Notting Hill Carnival - has returned this weekend with Idris Elba joining performers to party.

The festival, which lasts until the end of Bank Holiday Monday, is paying tribute to the Windrush generation this year, which marks the 75th anniversary since the arrival of the ship in the UK.

The first day kicked off with some famous faces, traditional Caribbean food and dancing.

Reporter: Jamie Moreland

Video editor: Gem O'Reilly