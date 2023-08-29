A cruise ship broke free from moorings and collided with a freight vessel during a storm in Mallorca, Spain.

A passenger on the the Southampton-based Britannia, Peter Andrew Hunt, captured some of the aftermath on camera and others caught the storm from the deck of the ship.

Other videos shared from the island show strong winds and intense rain, with streets flooded and parasols blowing away.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.