'Girl's weekend away turned into a nightmare’

Nearly a third of young people have had unwanted propositions from "text pest" staff at firms that have their personal details, the UK's data watchdog says.

Radio producer Paige spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live's Naga Munchetty back in May about her experience of GDPR harassment from a hotel receptionist.

As she was checking into a hotel, the 26-year-old was asked to present her driving licence - she later received messages on social media from this employee asking if she was single.

“This person has not only got my name, but has seen my licence with my address on," she says.

Paige described feeling "on edge" as the employee asked about her plans for the evening.

Here Paige speaks to Naga Munchetty on Radio 5 Live, on 9 May 2023.