Omar Terrywall has helped recover hundreds of stolen bikes, using the power of social media. He now says that Cambridge bike thieves have been forced to change their behaviour, due to the risk of ending up being exposed on Facebook.

Darryl Preston, the police and crime commissioner, has noted a 30% drop in Cambridge City bike thefts over a year. However, it is unclear how much of this is down to the effors of Omar and his team.

Titus Halliwell, the police's national lead for cycling crime has warned the public not to approach cycle thieves, for their own safety.

Reporter: Levi Jouavel

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych