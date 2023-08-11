Man steals Gatwick airport taxi after being refused one

Sussex police have released video of the moment a man stole a taxi from Gatwick airport, after another taxi refused to take him.

Mohammed Ahmed led police on a high-speed chase, after taking the unattended vehicle from outside the South Terminal in September 2022.

The 24-year-old was pursued along the M25 and M40, reaching speeds of over 130mph (209 km/h).

Ahmed was eventually arrested by authorities and charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

He has been disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a 14-month suspended prison sentence. He has also been ordered to pay compensation to the taxi driver.