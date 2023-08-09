Mystery surrounds end of wonky pub... in 52 seconds

On Saturday night a fire gutted the Crooked House pub, near Dudley. Days later the building had been demolished.

South Staffordshire Council has said the demolition of the pub following the fire was unacceptable and possibly unlawful.

Police are now treating the fire as arson.

The BBC's Liz Copper explains the controversy, in 52 seconds.

