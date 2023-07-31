A British ex-pat who has walked free from court after being sentenced for killing his seriously ill wife in Cyprus said he could not find words to describe the feeling of being released.

David Hunter was convicted of the manslaughter of his wife Janice, 74, in an assisted suicide at their Paphos home in 2021 and jailed for two years.

The 76-year-old, originally from Ashington, Northumberland, expressed his relief after being cleared of her murder.