Stolen dog Twiglet back at home with elated owner

Twiglet the dachshund has been safely returned home after being stolen by a burglar who broke into her owner's property.

Jo Vindis spoke to the BBC, saying she was elated that her pet had been found.

Security camera footage showed the animal being captured by a man holding a hammer.

Police shared the video online and it was widely circulated, which contributed to the dog's return.

Essex Police said inquiries were ongoing and no arrests had been made.

