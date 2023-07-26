Andy Malkinson's rape conviction is overturned

Andy Malkinson has won his fight to clear his name after 20 years protesting his innocence - 17 of them from inside prison after being convicted of rape.

The Court of Appeal's decision comes after DNA evidence implicated another man in the crime. No forensic evidence linked Mr Malkinson to the attack in 2003.

Speaking outside the Court of Appeal, Mr Malkinson said he has received no apology and no explanation, and that he has been left homeless, jobless and with a "gaping hole in my life."