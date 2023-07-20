Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage wants to give banking boss Dame Alison Rose an opportunity "to tell us the truth" over the closure of his Coutts bank account.

Banking boss Dame Alison Rose apologised to Mr Farage for "deeply inappropriate" comments made about him in papers on his suitability as a Coutts customer.

In a letter to Mr Farage, Dame Alison, the boss of NatWest Group, said the remarks do not reflect the bank's view.

Her apology came after the Treasury announced plans to subject UK banks to stricter rules over closing customer accounts.

Mr Farage alleges his account was closed because it did not agree with his political views and queries whether the bank may have breached his client confidentiality.