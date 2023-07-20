The boss of one of Britain's biggest banks has apologised to the former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after a row over the closure of his Coutts bank account.

Alison Rose, chief executive of Natwest, which owns Coutts, said comments made about him were "deeply inappropriate".

Mr Farage said his account had been closed because his political views did not align with the bank's values.

The government has announced that banks will now face tougher rules over closing customer's accounts in a move designed to protect freedom of expression.

The BBC's Analysis Editor Ros Atkins looks at the dispute in more detail.