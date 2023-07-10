BBC must work out 'who knew what and when' - minister
If allegations against a BBC presenter stray into criminal territory, "it is of course a matter for the authorities", Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has said.
He was speaking to BBC Breakfast after the broadcaster suspended a presenter accused of paying a teenager for sexually explicit photographs.
The justice secretary also suggested an investigation into the BBC's handling of the allegations may need to take place and said the BBC must look at the "chronology" of allegations.