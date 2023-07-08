A drill rapper known as Rack5 has been jailed for seven years and nine months for firearm offences, after a dramatic chase through the streets of London.

Bodycam footage and CCTV shows the moment Ellis Heather, 23, ran away from the police in Ladbroke Grove, Notting Hill, and attempted to hide in the front garden of a residential address.

After detaining the suspect and searching the area, officers discovered a firearm nearby.

