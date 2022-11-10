Jack Mortimer was 20 when he took part in the D-Day invasion. He had volunteered for the 12 Ordnance Beach detachment and became a driver and despatch rider.

Jack trained with naval commandos for the landing in Scotland and how they would organise the beach on arrival.

He remembers his war days in great detail and especially the events around the invasion and says he has never forgotten those who died trying to secure Sword Beach before he landed.

