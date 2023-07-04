'I filmed police officer who harassed me'

Charlotte Smith, 28, says she’s faced persistent harassment by a Warwickshire Police officer she met years earlier while known to the force as a potential victim of grooming.

She says Det Sgt Paul Whitehurst pursued a sexual relationship in WhatsApp messages and repeatedly visited her home without invitation.

A BBC investigation has found that women have been failed by investigations into officers accused of abusing their position for sex.

The detective sergeant denied abusing his position for a sexual purpose. He said the messages were not “familiar” to him and he visited Charlotte out of concern for her.