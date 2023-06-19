King Charles III has taken part in his first Trooping the Colour as monarch.

The annual military parade, which marks the British sovereign's official birthday, features more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians.

The King also became the first monarch to join the parade on horseback since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1986.

The ceremony included an extended flypast of around 70 aircraft to make up for the display at the King's coronation in May, which was scaled back due to bad weather.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.