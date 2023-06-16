'My beautiful boy' - family tributes at Nottingham vigil

Relatives of the Nottingham attack victims paid tribute to them at a vigil in Nottingham's Old Market Square.

The families of Grace O'Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates addressed the crowd.

Grace's teenage brother told the crowd to "cherish every moment with your loved ones as you just never know when it will end."

