Heartbroken fathers address Nottingham vigil

The fathers of Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar have addressed a vigil for their children who were killed on Tuesday.

Both parents said their children loved life at Nottingham University and expressed their shock at their deaths.

Students Barnaby and Grace, and school caretaker Ian Coates, were stabbed to death in the city in the early hours of Tuesday.

