Manchester City fans were jubilant when their team won 1-0 against Inter Milan, in Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Watching from a fanzone in Manchester, supporters celebrated Man City completing a football treble following their Premier League and FA Cup victories.

"The blue moon has risen," said one ecstatic fan.

