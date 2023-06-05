An unexpected feline guest surprised Royal historian Marlene Koenig as she was being asked questions about Prince Harry's hacking court case.

Fleur the cat was eager to make her TV appearance and jumped up on to her owner's lap mid-interview, much to presenter Sally Bundock's surprise.

Ms Koenig tells the BBC her two-and-a-half-year-old rescue cat is "the queen of the house".

"Going viral was not on my bingo card today," she adds.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.