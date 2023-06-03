Protester dragged from track at Epsom Derby

A protester was detained by police on the racecourse during the Epsom Derby, but failed to stop the race.

Police said officers acted "quickly and decisively" after a man jumped the fence during the day's main event.

More than 30 protesters were arrested on Saturday.

Protest group Animal Rising said it wanted to protect horses and accused the police of "heavy-handedness and intimidation tactics".

