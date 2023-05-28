What happened during Madeleine McCann reservoir search?

A fresh search linked to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal has ended.

Portuguese authorities said material recovered during the three-day operation around the Arade reservoir in the Algarve would now be analysed.

The German police-led operation was looking for evidence to link the British toddler's disappearance to Christian Brueckner, a German national.

He was made a formal suspect by Portuguese prosecutors in 2022.

The BBC's home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford visited the search site in Portugal.

