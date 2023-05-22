A few months ago, Radio 5 Live presenter Naga Munchetty was told she has Adenomyosis- a condition where cells that line the uterus grow deep into the muscular wall of the womb.

It has caused her years of pain, and heavy frequent periods. She’s been telling her story – and hearing from other women with the condition.

Naga explains the frustration behind living with “a pain that takes my breath away and I can do nothing but sit with it or curl up to cope”.

“After decades of sleeping on a towel, setting an alarm every three hours to make sure I changed my tampon at night… and a lifetime of being told ‘you’re just unlucky,’ ‘it’s one of those things.’

“I’m in pain because I have Adenomyosis… but I am just one of many, many more women.”

This clip is from Naga Munchetty on 22 May 2023.

