Fraudster caught after surveillance operation

A fraudster who supplied passports to some of the UK's most wanted criminals has been jailed.

Anthony Beard, aged 61, obtained real passports in other people's names but added the photographs of criminals, including two fugitive murderers.

The National Crime Agency's investigation into the crimes - known as Operation Strey - began in 2017 and would become of the agency's most significant inquiries, involving extensive surveillance.

Undercover officers filmed Beard getting photos printed to use as part of the scam.