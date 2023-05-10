Piers Morgan says has never hacked a phone and that he would not know how to, in an interview filmed before the current trial against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Mr Morgan, former editor of the Daily Mirror, spoke to the BBC's Amol Rajan in March. He said he thought phone hacking - the interception of mobile phone voicemail messages - was completely wrong.

He has always denied any knowledge of phone hacking or illegal activity at the Daily Mirror when he was editor.

