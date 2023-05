Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukraine's President Zelensky, gets a kiss and an embrace from Akshata Murty - UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife.

Later on today, the pair will visit a library in central London. Olena Zelenska's husband is not with her on this trip.

Ms Zelenska is one of the foreign dignitaries who have been invited by the government to celebrate King Charles III's Coronation this weekend.