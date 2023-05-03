Watch man arrested at Buckingham Palace gates

A man was arrested on Tuesday evening after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into Palace grounds, police said.

He could be seen being led into a police van from outside Buckingham Palace gates, just days before the King's Coronation celebrations.

A cordon was put up and a controlled explosion carried out following the incident. The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

There were no reports of injuries and the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related.

