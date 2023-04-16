Strike action will not be paused, says RCN leader

The head of the UK's biggest nursing union has told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that strike action by nurses will not be paused.

Ms Cullen said strike action is to go ahead at the end of April and the beginning of May.

Asked why her members had rejected the government's new pay deal for nurses in England, she told the programme that members of the Royal College of Nursing believed this deal was "neither fair nor reasonable".

She added that nurses have been managing risk at the NHS every day for the last 10 years.