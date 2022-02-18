A United Airlines passenger plane aborted its landing at Heathrow Airport due to high winds brought by Storm Noa.

YouTube aviation channel Big Jet TV captured the moment on a live feed, which also showed several other planes struggling to land in the difficult weather conditions.

Storm Noa is sweeping across the UK, with gusts of over 60mph (96.5km/h) being recorded on the Isles of Scilly. The Met Office has predicted wind speeds of up to 70mph (113km/h).