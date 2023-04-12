Nichola Corner, the sister of murdered journalist Lyra McKee, said it was very important that her death wouldn't be in vain.

Speaking to the Today programme, Mrs Corner added that "people need to understand the human cost of violence" to prevent more violence.

Journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead during a riot in Londonderry in April 2019.

Ms Corner spoke to BBC Radio 4's Today programme as the Good Friday Agreement reaches its 25th anniversary.