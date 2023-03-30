King Charles get hands-on making cheese in Germany

King Charles III has visited an organic farm in Germany, where he helped to make a special cheese that will be dedicated to him.

The monarch, who has been interested in ecology and green agriculture for many years, was joined by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Brandenburg State Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke.

During his visit, he was also offered a cake in the shape of a crown.

The King travelled to Germany for a three-day tour with his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, for the first overseas trip of his reign.