Watch: King Charles speaking German in Berlin

King Charles III has delivered a speech in German at Bellevue Palace in Berlin during state visit to the country, his first since becoming monarch.

The King and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, attended a state banquet hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Among those in attendance were the first lady Elke Büdenbender, as well as dignitaries from both Germany and the UK, including former Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.