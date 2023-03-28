Cambridgeshire police have released footage of a driver crashing into the living room of house in Wisbech in 2021 causing nearly £30,000 of damage.

After the collision, the suspected drink driver, Michael Wilson, ran off, and then called the police to inform them that his car had been stolen.

Emergency services arriving to the scene found a silver Audi A3 with the driver’s airbag inflated. Forensic officers later detected Mr Wilson's DNA on the airbag.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, and was ordered to pay £12,000 in compensation.

Luckily, at the moment of the collision all the residents were upstairs in bed.