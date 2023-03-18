Gary Lineker has said "it's great to be here" as he returned to fronting BBC football coverage following his suspension last week.

Co-presenter Alan Shearer welcomed Lineker back and said he "wanted to say how upset we were" about the change in football coverage following Lineker's suspension.

He was pulled from air following an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the government's new asylum policy.

The move sparked a backlash, with presenters and commentators walking out in support of the Match of the Day host.

Lineker won't be hosting Match of the Day on Saturday evening as he was already scheduled to present the BBC's live coverage of Manchester City v Burnley in the FA Cup.